State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $870,000 Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.0 %

FHB opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

