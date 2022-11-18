State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $900,000 Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 489.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

