State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NuVasive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 603,967 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -84.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

