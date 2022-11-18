State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $955,000 Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arvinas by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Arvinas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

