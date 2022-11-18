State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90,754 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $725,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

