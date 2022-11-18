State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of OPKO Health worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 296,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 485.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,491 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Stock Down 4.1 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,531,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,650,710.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,075,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,250. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

