State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 10,050 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after buying an additional 410,211 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $39,767,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.45.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

