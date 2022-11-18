State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 16,287 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

