State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,632,999 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Stock Down 4.6 %

Confluent stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.26. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.