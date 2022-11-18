State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 181,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %
DNLI stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.