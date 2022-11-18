State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 181,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $77,519.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,172 shares of company stock worth $1,590,309 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

