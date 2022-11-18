State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,090 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

TCBI stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,526 shares of company stock worth $1,092,584 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

