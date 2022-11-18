State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,130 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Global Blood Therapeutics

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

