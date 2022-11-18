State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,274 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Rambus worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,597,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,553,000 after buying an additional 236,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $2,823,015. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Stock Down 0.2 %

RMBS stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

