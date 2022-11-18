State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 70,243 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,243 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

