Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $101.01 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.