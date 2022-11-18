Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $129,842.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $129,842.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.