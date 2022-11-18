Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 875 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

