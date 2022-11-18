Tanager Wealth Management LLP Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

