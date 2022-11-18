Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $39.36 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
