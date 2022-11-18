Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 298,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,082,416 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $5.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 13.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.