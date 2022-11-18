Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 148,626 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,626 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 78.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

