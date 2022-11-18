Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,309 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Covetrus worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,927,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

