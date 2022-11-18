Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 266 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Stepan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stepan by 11.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stepan by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stepan has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $126.24.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

