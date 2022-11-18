Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,687 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Citigroup downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

