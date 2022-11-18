Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,880 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Macerich worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 24.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macerich Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

MAC opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

