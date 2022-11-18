Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 492 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Energizer worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Energizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,351,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Energizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

