Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 941 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.81 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

