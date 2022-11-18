Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires Shares of 32,977 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of ESAB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,599,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,553,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE ESAB opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

