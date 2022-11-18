Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plexus Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $581,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $581,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,641. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

