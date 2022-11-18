Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of GMS worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GMS during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in GMS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GMS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

