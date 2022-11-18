Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Calix worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $61,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $3,273,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.70. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

