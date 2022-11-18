Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

TAP opened at $53.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.