Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 103 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

RE opened at $317.38 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

