Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,174 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines



United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

