Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,514 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

