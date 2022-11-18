Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 174 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Signature Bank stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $129.96 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

