Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $376.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.84.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

