Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of International Bancshares worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

