Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Progyny worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $983,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,175 shares of company stock worth $12,079,559 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny Trading Down 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.