Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,630,000 after acquiring an additional 179,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

