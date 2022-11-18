Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.36 Million Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

