Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.36 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of InterDigital worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth $227,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in InterDigital by 242.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $74.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

