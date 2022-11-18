Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVAV opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,810.56 and a beta of 0.54.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

