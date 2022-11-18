Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.39 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,991,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,931,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $10,852,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.