Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 144,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after buying an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE IBP opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.72. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.