Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.1 %

HSIC stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

