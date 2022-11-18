Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.42 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,203 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $35,822,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 1,104.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

WAFD stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

