Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.44 Million Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Progress Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $124,759.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

