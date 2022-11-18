Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.49 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,658,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.