Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.52 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loews Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

